Muslim group: Hate crimes increased 15 percent in 2017

Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.?Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent who recently quit was accused of a myriad of allegations, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent who recently quit was accused of a myriad of allegations, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >