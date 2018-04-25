Jealous ex-boyfriend saws through house door in PA

Police said a man used a chainsaw to break into a home to attack two people. (Source: WPXI/CNN)

BEAVER COUNTY, PA (WPXI/CNN) – A scene out of a horror movie played out Tuesday.

A man named Eugene Bryant approached a house with a running chainsaw and started cutting his way through the back door.

He said he thought his ex-girlfriend was in the house with her new boyfriend.

As it turns out, the man in the house was just a contractor doing some repair work.

Bryant ran off after the contractor wrestled the chainsaw out of his hands.

"I can't say I'm surprised by anything that occurs, but it's not the usual means of entering a residence," said Chief Brian Uhrmacher of Hopewell Township Police. "You know, normally a door would either be pried or kicked in. This is a little bit different."

Police said Bryant turned himself in a few hours later. Nobody was injured in the incident.

