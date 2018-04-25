Man enters plea deal over shooting threat at Ohio school

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.
Toledo police arrested Christian Costet in February after a parent reported that students had seen images and Facebook messages of Costet threatening a shooting at Waite High School in Toledo.
Costet on Tuesday pleaded no contest to inducing panic. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.
The Blade reports that Costet was pictured with a replica rifle later found in an abandoned home.
His attorney declined to comment.
A judge told Costet that even if he didn't plan to carry out such a shooting, police must take such threats very seriously.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.?Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent who recently quit was accused of a myriad of allegations, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent who recently quit was accused of a myriad of allegations, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >