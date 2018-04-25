City officials investigate mysterious loud booms

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are continuing to investigate mysterious booms shaking up some northeast Ohio residents.

The Tribune Chronicle reports Girard residents told City Council members on Monday they've heard the rumblings for the past few years.

Gail Carroll says it sounds like a gas explosion, and the shaking at one point knocked siding from her home. Peggy Moran-Davis says she heard an explosion at work that "sounded like the roof caved in."

Mayor James Melfi says he has met with various companies and industry officials who say the booms aren't coming from their businesses.

Melfi says it will take time and evidence to find the source of the noise.

Girard is near the Pennsylvania border about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com

