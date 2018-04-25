Homeless Girl Scout troop sells 6,000 boxes of cookies

The girls of Troop 6000 in New York City have met, and even exceeded, their sales goal. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – A Girl Scout troop drew quite a crowd this month for its first-ever cookie sale.

But what makes this troop special? The Scouts all live in New York City homeless shelters.

Troop 6000 was established in 2017 to reach out to girls living in shelters. The Girl Scouts of Greater New York cover their membership fees, uniforms and dues.

"We established the troop to go into the shelters, to deliver the program to the girls there, to provide consistency," said Meredith Maskara, Girl Scouts of Greater New York CEO.

This year the troop set, met and even exceeded a goal matching its name: selling 6,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from their stand at Kellogg’s NYC, a cereal café in Manhattan’s Union Square.

