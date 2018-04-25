Ceremonial opening for Old Forester distillery set for June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brown-Forman's founding brand will make its long-awaited return to Louisville's historic Whiskey Row later this year.
The ceremonial opening of Old Forester's downtown distillery is set for June 14. Old Forester Distilling Co. will be housed in the same building that the brand called home prior to Prohibition.
The $45 million, 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) distillery will guide visitors through the bourbon-making process from fermentation and distillation to the barrel-making, aging and bottling.
The distillery will be open weekly Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tour and tasting will be offered at $16.
The distillery will be located along Louisville's Main Street, which was the hub of Kentucky's bourbon business during the economic boom following the Civil War.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No big rains are on the way but it will be damp and drippy Tuesday evening.Full Story >
No big rains are on the way but it will be damp and drippy Tuesday evening.Full Story >
The night before Mayor John Cranley asked then-City Manager Harry Black to resign last month, setting off six weeks of City Hall drama, Black threw down the gauntlet in a late night, profanity-laced phone call to the mayor, emails released Tuesday show.Full Story >
The night before Mayor John Cranley asked then-City Manager Harry Black to resign last month, setting off six weeks of City Hall drama, Black threw down the gauntlet in a late night, profanity-laced phone call to the mayor, emails released Tuesday show.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.Full Story >
A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations.?Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday night construction zone crash on Interstate 71.Full Story >