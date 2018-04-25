Ceremonial opening for Old Forester distillery set for June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brown-Forman's founding brand will make its long-awaited return to Louisville's historic Whiskey Row later this year.

The ceremonial opening of Old Forester's downtown distillery is set for June 14. Old Forester Distilling Co. will be housed in the same building that the brand called home prior to Prohibition.

The $45 million, 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) distillery will guide visitors through the bourbon-making process from fermentation and distillation to the barrel-making, aging and bottling.

The distillery will be open weekly Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tour and tasting will be offered at $16.

The distillery will be located along Louisville's Main Street, which was the hub of Kentucky's bourbon business during the economic boom following the Civil War.

