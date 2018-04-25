Tennessee man pleads guilty in Kentucky fraud case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding investors in a Kentucky call center.
The U.S. attorney's office said 57-year-old John Cook of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Cook pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.
The prosecutor's office said in a news release that Cook admitted soliciting $194,000 in 2013 from four people in Monroe County, Kentucky, to develop a call center.
The release said Cook used much of the money to operate a hotel in Red Boiling Springs, with a minimal amount spent on call center-related expenses. The prosecutor's office said there's been little if any development of a call center in Tompkinsville.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.
