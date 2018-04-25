School district where student opened fire allows arming teachers

The Madison school district in Butler County is allowing teachers and other staff to take guns into classrooms. A student shot two classmates at Madison Junior-Senior High School in February 2016. (FOX19 NOW/File)

The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.

The Madison Local School Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to allow teachers and staff to carry weapons to be "prepared and equipped to defend and to protect students, according to the ordinance passed.

School leaders believe "that the safety of their students is paramount; that the ability of teachers, school support staff, administrators, and others approved; to be prepared and equipped to defend and to protect our students is essential in creating and preserving a proper learning environment," reads the ordinance.

Teachers and other staff members must receive written permission from the superintendent and "must be permitted under Ohio law to carry a concealed handgun and must undergo response to active shooter training and re-certify each year prior to being authorized to convey and/or possess deadly weapons" in the school safety zone, the ordinance stipulates.

The vote comes after 14-year-old Austin Hancock took a gun into the cafeteria at Madison Junior-Senior High School and shot and wounded two students in February 2016.

School shooter sentenced to six years at juvenile facility

“It’s a great start,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The outspoken law enforcement official has advocated for years for teachers and school staff to be able to take guns into classrooms to protect themselves and students.

Jones and his deputies responded to Madison Junior-Senior School the morning of the shooting and that only affirmed his beliefs.

Then 17 students and staff members were gunned down in a mass school shooting in Florida earlier this year, sending his daughter to his home in tears over fears for her own children each time she sends them off to class.

That prompted the sheriff to take action. He offered free firearm instruction for teachers and other school staff and made national headlines when it drew overwhelming response with 300 educators signing up in a day.

VIDEO: 'We've got to do something' Sheriff greets teachers at gun training

He launched a social media campaign to encourage parents and other community members to appear before their school boards and urge them to permit employees to take weapons into buildings.

About 240 school districts in the country allow some staff to carry weapons, after extensive training, according to the sheriff.

Edgewood schools in Butler County's Trenton is one of them - but only for professional staff members and, in addition to holding a concealed carry license, they also must first pass several hours of additional training.

So far, no other school districts in Butler County have indicated they have any plans to allow staff members to carry weapons into classrooms.

But Jones said he plans to keep pressure on them to follow Madison's lead.

He said he plans to rent billboards soon to call out school boards on safety, once the May primary is over and candidates aren't using them to promote their campaigns.

No tax payer money will b used 4 billboard s. Good try Monroe school board member. I don’t have 2 call you. Just make schools safe. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) March 30, 2018

If you have kids in Monroe schools and you think they are as safe as they should b. Good remember that. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) March 30, 2018

You must go 2 school board meeting and ask what are they doing now. Our kids safety now. Remember they are not the boss you are. Email call must act now. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 23, 2018

School board will try 2 tell you they are very safe and not hear your voice. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.