Cincinnati Zoo, business rescue more than 50k honeybees

The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business owner rescued more than 50,000 honeybees from a garage and took them to the zoo for educational purposes. (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page)

The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years.

The bees were found colonizing inside a wall at the garage about two miles away from the zoo in Avondale, according to a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page.

Dick Morgan, who owns Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, is seen on the video using a special vacuum to suck up the bees so they can move them.

The mass of young bees, eggs and larvae called the "brood" also were cut out and put into a new hive, Morgan explains. That will prevent them from returning to the garage.

"Rather than an exterminator, we'll save them," said the zoo's director, Thayne Maynard, zoo director.

The bees will be well taken care of in their new home at the zoo, he said.

The zoo plans to use them for educational purposes and put them in an observation hive to show kids the miracle of a bee being born and the queen bee as it lays eggs.

"These are honeybees so don't spray poison. Don't all an exterminator," Maynard said. "Ask around and see if you can get someone to move your bees rather than kill your bees."