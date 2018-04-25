Goose attacks high school golfer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Goose attacks high school golfer

Photos of a protective goose attacking a 16-year-old golfer in Michigan have been making the rounds online. (Source: WDIV/CNN) Photos of a protective goose attacking a 16-year-old golfer in Michigan have been making the rounds online. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WDIV/CNN) – A high school golfer was the victim of a goose attack last weekend, and there are photos to prove it.

Blissfield High School posted pictures of a furious gander attacking 16-year-old Isaac Couling on a golf course during a tournament. Those images have given Couling a taste of online fame.

"It’s been crazy, like, lots of attention, and everyone thinks it’s funny that getting attacked by a goose made me famous," Couling said.

The gander seemed to be protecting his eggs nearby.

Couling wasn’t injured in the attack, but he joked that maybe his pride took a hit.

