Goose attacks high school golfer

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WDIV/CNN) – A high school golfer was the victim of a goose attack last weekend, and there are photos to prove it.

Blissfield High School posted pictures of a furious gander attacking 16-year-old Isaac Couling on a golf course during a tournament. Those images have given Couling a taste of online fame.

"It’s been crazy, like, lots of attention, and everyone thinks it’s funny that getting attacked by a goose made me famous," Couling said.

The gander seemed to be protecting his eggs nearby.

Couling wasn’t injured in the attack, but he joked that maybe his pride took a hit.

