Retiring police lieutenant spends last night on duty with son

Cincinnati Police Officer William Nastold (left) patrolled with his father, Lt. William Nastold (right) on his father's last night before retiring. (Photo: Cincinnati police Facebook page)

A retiring Cincinnati police lieutenant spent his last night on duty with a very special partner.

Lt. William Nastold chose to work his final overnight shift Tuesday with his son, Officer Will Nastold, police said in Facebook post.

"Thank you and be safe on your last patrol. Congratulations!" A resident wrote.

Another commented: "Enjoy your retirement, sir! You deserve it!"

