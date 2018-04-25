Police, dispatchers on Kyle Plush 911 calls praised in job reviews

The police officers and dispatchers on Kyle Plush's 911 calls the day the teen became trapped in his mini-van and died without receiving the help he begged for received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show.

District 2 Officers Brian Brazile and Edsel Osborn and Dispatchers Theresa Galloway, Stephanie Magee and Amber Smith exceeded or met expectations of their job duties.

The police camera footage that has been released so far does not show the officers getting out of their vehicle once they arrived at Seven Hills Schools the afternoon of April 10. It also appears to show they only searched one of the school's parking lots.

Plush called 911 twice from inside the van after becoming pinned under the third-row seat of his Honda Odyssey.

The body camera video starts at 3:26 p.m. lasts for three minutes. Toward the end, an officer is heard saying 'I'm gonna shut this off."

Three investigations are underway into the emergency response to Kyle's two 911 phone calls, by Cincinnati police, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy sheriff who also looked for the teen with police, Doug Allen, indicated at the scene that day he thought the call might be a prank, according to emergency communication reports. The sheriff's office is reviewing his actions but have not responded yet to requests for his personnel file and the investigation report.

Cincinnati's personnel files show their officers who responded to Seven Hills after Kyle's first 911 call are experienced, have been patrolling in the area for years and were recommended to study for future promotional exams.

"Officer Brazile is a veteran and experienced officer who is a leader on Second Shift. He consistently makes good decisions and is a very reliable employee ready to take on any task assigned," a supervisor wrote in January.

Brazile serves as a field training officer for new ones, providing on-the-job training and gets along with co-workers and the public, his file notes.

"His status is to be continued for the exemplary conduct and safe driving awards," his supervisor wrote.

Officer Edsel is one of the more veteran officers on second shift, his file shows.

He "makes sound decisions in the field, requires very little supervision and does a good job assisting newer officers on the relief," reads his latest evaluation.

Dispatchers Galloway and Magee had "meets or exceeds expectations" in their reviews, supervisors wrote.

Smith, who answered Kyle Plush's second 911 call, received glowing reviews.

"Amber Smith consistently exceeds performance goals with the quality of her work," her superior wrote. in her latest evaluation in January.

"Smith accurately verifies locations and caller information and conducts thorough interviews. She demonstrates sound decision making by properly coding incidents. She regularly assists peers with their runs.

"Smith received a commendation for her expert handling of a child caller whose parents overdosed in their vehicle. Smith was able to ascertain a location and keep the frightened child engaged until police and fire units arrived. Her professionalism and commitment to our mission and excellent service are a great asset to the department."

At the same time, they noted, she answered a total of 20,754 calls over the past year, higher than many of her peers.

"Smith enters accurate information quickly into CAD when handling calls for service. Smith is quick to assist her peers and regularly offers to perform additional duties."

The file also indicates she follows rules and regulations and adheres to established policies and procedures when handling calls for service.

"Amber Smith is always polite and professional and utilizes proper telephone courtesy. She has a positive attitude and accepts all feedback and counseling from supervision."

But when Kyle called 911 a second time while he was trapped and she took the call, she didn't hear him, a police report shows.

It is not clear yet why that happened.

It was on that second call that Kyle gave a detailed description of the vehicle, including its color and make.

"Cincinnati 911, what is the address of your emergency? Anyone there?" Smith asked Kyle, according to a recording of the call.

"I probably don't have much time left to tell my mom that I love her if I die," he responded, according to a recording of the call. "This is not a joke. This is not a joke. I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the sophomore parking lot of Seven Hills....Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead....Seven Hills."

Kyle's voice trailed off.

Then, he asked: "Can you hear me?"

Smith did not respond.

He gasped as the call ended, repeatedly asking "Hey Suri? Hey Suri? I'm in a gold ....Hey Suri......"

Kyle died from "asphyxiation due to chest compression" after becoming pinned by a folding seat in a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan, authorities have said.

Smith was placed on paid administrative leave for a week after Kyle's death, a customary move in such situations similar to police officers being put on leave following a death on duty.

She returned to work a week ago, but is not answering 911 calls while the investigation continues . She is performing administrative duties.

In light of Kyle's death, Mayor John Cranley and other elected officials have called for a review of the city's emergency communications center, which has been plagued with issues for years.

There has been a long list of problems with a new CAD (computer aided dispatch) system over the past two years, during which times they've also added new police radios and a new 911 system.

On Tuesday, City Council approved spending nearly a half million dollars to help increase 911 capabilities and to hire nearly a dozen new employees including five dispatchers.

