Ohio school district allows teachers, staff to carry weapons

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A school board at a southwest Ohio district where a student shot and wounded two classmates has voted to allow teachers and staff to carry weapons.
WLWT-TV reports the Madison Local School District board voted unanimously Tuesday to allow employees to "defend and protect students."
James Austin Hancock was 14 when he opened fire at Madison Junior-Senior High School in February 2016. Two students were wounded and two others were injured in the ensuing melee.
The new policy says staff members who wish to carry a firearm must receive written authorization from the superintendent, have a concealed carry permit and undergo active shooter training.
School district officials haven't said when the policy will be implemented.
The Madison schools are north of Cincinnati in Butler County.
