Court won't reconsider making public family slain autopsies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests to reconsider its decision shielding complete autopsy reports in the slayings of eight family members from the public.

At issue is the court's December decision that the Pike County coroner doesn't have to release unredacted reports.

The Cincinnati Enquirer and the Columbus Dispatch asked the court to reconsider, saying its previous ruling sets a precedent that would allow investigators to shield records on "an impossibly vague standard."

The court voted 5-2 Wednesday without comment to deny the newspapers' request.

The Pike County case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in April 2016.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the two years since the slayings.

