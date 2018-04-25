Court won't reconsider making public family slain autopsies - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Court won't reconsider making public family slain autopsies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests to reconsider its decision shielding complete autopsy reports in the slayings of eight family members from the public.

At issue is the court's December decision that the Pike County coroner doesn't have to release unredacted reports.

The Cincinnati Enquirer and the Columbus Dispatch asked the court to reconsider, saying its previous ruling sets a precedent that would allow investigators to shield records on "an impossibly vague standard."

The court voted 5-2 Wednesday without comment to deny the newspapers' request.

The Pike County case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in April 2016.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the two years since the slayings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police, dispatchers on Kyle Plush 911 calls praised in job reviews

    Police, dispatchers on Kyle Plush 911 calls praised in job reviews

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-25 13:48:32 GMT
    Kyle Plush (Provided)Kyle Plush (Provided)
    Kyle Plush (Provided)Kyle Plush (Provided)

    The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show. 

    Full Story >

    The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show. 

    Full Story >

  • Cincinnati Zoo, business rescue more than 50K honeybees

    Cincinnati Zoo, business rescue more than 50K honeybees

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:32:08 GMT
    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business owner rescued more than 50,000 honeybees from a garage and took them to the zoo for educational purposes. (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page)The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business owner rescued more than 50,000 honeybees from a garage and took them to the zoo for educational purposes. (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page)

    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years. The bees were found colonizing inside a wall at the garage about two miles away from the zoo in Avondale, according to a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page. Dick Morgan, who owns Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, is seen on the video using a special vacuum to suck up the bees so they can move them. The mass of young bees, eggs and larvae...

    Full Story >

    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years. The bees were found colonizing inside a wall at the garage about two miles away from the zoo in Avondale, according to a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page. Dick Morgan, who owns Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, is seen on the video using a special vacuum to suck up the bees so they can move them. The mass of young bees, eggs and larvae...

    Full Story >

  • Driver still on the run after fatal Colerain hit-skip

    Driver still on the run after fatal Colerain hit-skip

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:59:05 GMT
    WXIX/fileWXIX/file

    Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.

    Full Story >

    Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly