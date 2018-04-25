Judge wants fertility clinic lawsuits merged to single case - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Judge wants fertility clinic lawsuits merged to single case

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge in Cleveland says dozens of lawsuits should be condensed into one case against a fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed over 4,000 eggs and embryos.

So far, more than 40 lawsuits filed against the clinic run by University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland.

The judge's ruling issued Monday says the lawsuits filed by more than 70 plaintiffs are mostly the same.

The clinic says the patients' eggs and embryos were ruined after a storage tank's temperature fluctuated in early March.

The hospital has apologized and says the storage tank was having trouble for weeks and that an alarm system had been turned off.

The supplier of the storage tank says its equipment didn't malfunction and it believes human error was to blame.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police, dispatchers on Kyle Plush 911 calls praised in job reviews

    Police, dispatchers on Kyle Plush 911 calls praised in job reviews

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-25 13:48:32 GMT
    Kyle Plush (Provided)Kyle Plush (Provided)
    Kyle Plush (Provided)Kyle Plush (Provided)

    The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show. 

    Full Story >

    The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show. 

    Full Story >

  • Cincinnati Zoo, business rescue more than 50K honeybees

    Cincinnati Zoo, business rescue more than 50K honeybees

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:32:08 GMT
    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business owner rescued more than 50,000 honeybees from a garage and took them to the zoo for educational purposes. (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page)The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business owner rescued more than 50,000 honeybees from a garage and took them to the zoo for educational purposes. (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page)

    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years. The bees were found colonizing inside a wall at the garage about two miles away from the zoo in Avondale, according to a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page. Dick Morgan, who owns Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, is seen on the video using a special vacuum to suck up the bees so they can move them. The mass of young bees, eggs and larvae...

    Full Story >

    The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years. The bees were found colonizing inside a wall at the garage about two miles away from the zoo in Avondale, according to a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page. Dick Morgan, who owns Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, is seen on the video using a special vacuum to suck up the bees so they can move them. The mass of young bees, eggs and larvae...

    Full Story >

  • Driver still on the run after fatal Colerain hit-skip

    Driver still on the run after fatal Colerain hit-skip

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:59:05 GMT
    WXIX/fileWXIX/file

    Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.

    Full Story >

    Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly