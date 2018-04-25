Fleetwood Mac announces North American tour

The Fleetwood Mac tour, minus Lindsey Buckingham, begins in October and continues until April 2019. (Source: Evan Agostini/AP)

(RNN) – Fleetwood Mac is hitting the road again.

The Grammy-award winning band announced its North American tour on Wednesday. It kicks off in October and continues until April 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

This configuration of Fleetwood Mac won’t include longtime member Lindsey Buckingham. The exit of the guitarist/vocalist from the band was announced earlier this month.

He’ll be replaced by Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the band said on its website.

“With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs.”

Fleetwood Mac is a two-time Grammy winner. It has seven total Grammy nominations.

The band joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Tour dates and cities

Oct. 6, United Center, Chicago

Oct. 10, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Oct. 12, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Oct. 14, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Oct. 16, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Oct. 18, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oct. 20, Scottrade Center, St. Louis

Oct. 22, Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

Oct. 26, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

Oct. 28, Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center, Milwaukee

Oct. 30, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Nov. 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Nov. 3, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Nov. 5, Air Canada Centre, Toronto

Nov. 7, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Nov. 10, Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Nov. 12, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Nov. 14, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Nov. 17, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Nov. 19, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Nov. 21, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Nov. 23, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Nov. 25, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov. 28, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Nov. 30, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Dec. 3, Pepsi Center, Denver

Dec. 6, Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Dec. 8, Viejas Arena, San Diego

Dec. 11, The Forum, Inglewood, CA

Dec. 13, The Forum, Inglewood, CA

Feb. 5, Toyota Center, Houston

Feb. 7, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Feb. 9, Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Feb. 13, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL

Feb. 16, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Feb. 18, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Feb. 20, BB&T Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 22, Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Feb. 24, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Feb. 27, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Mar. 3, Philips Arena, Atlanta

Mar. 5, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Mar. 9, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Mar. 11, Madison Square Garden, New York

Mar. 13, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Mar. 15, XL Center, Hartford, CT

Mar. 20, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Mar. 24, Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore

Mar. 26, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Mar. 31, TD Garden, Boston

Apr. 5, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

