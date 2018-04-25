Ohio utility board weighs challenge in federal tax-cut case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State utility regulators in Ohio could decide soon whether the state's four big electric utilities can proceed with a challenge that could affect whether proceeds from the federal tax cut are returned to customers through lower rates.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio takes up a challenge request Wednesday from American Electric Power, Dayton Power & Light, Duke Energy and FirstEnergy.
The commission ordered the utilities in January to start tracking all overcollections from rates developed under the previous 35-percent federal tax rate, compared to the new 21-percent rate. The question is what happens to the money.
Republican President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax cut package in December that provides generous tax cuts for corporations, including utilities, but more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a critical missing man who was last seen early Wednesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a critical missing man who was last seen early Wednesday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years.Full Story >
The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.Full Story >
The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.Full Story >
The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show.Full Story >
The two Cincinnati police officers and dispatchers who handled Kyle Plush's 911 calls received high praise on their job performance evaluations, police records show.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >
Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.Full Story >