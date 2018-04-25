Cincinnati police searching for critical missing man

A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.Full Story >
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.Full Story >
Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation.Full Story >
Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation.Full Story >
The Mayor of Dallas announced that one officer injured in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot has died.Full Story >
The Mayor of Dallas announced that one officer injured in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot has died.Full Story >
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.Full Story >
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.Full Story >