Cincinnati police searching for critical missing man

Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a critical missing man who was last seen early Wednesday.

Reginald Bryant was last seen in his house in the 3000 block of Ninann Court around 6 a.m.

Police said Bryant suffers from several medical issues.

He's described as 5'6", 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan golf hat, a black leather coat, navy blue shirt and pants, and white shoes.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 513-352-3542.

