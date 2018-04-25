'Golden State Killer' suspect arrested, is former police officer

A photo collage shows some of the victims of the Golden State Killer. (Source: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department/CNN)

After decades of mystery, a suspect has been arrested in the "Golden State Killer" case. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - After decades of mystery, a suspect in a serial killing case has been found, with authorities announcing his arrest in a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, who was arrested at his Citrus Heights, CA, home and booked into jail.

Law enforcement said the suspect was once a police officer in Auburn, a Sacramento suburb. Authorities said DNA evidence led to his arrest.

He is being charged in Sacramento County for the 1978 murders of Brian and Katie Maggiore.

"In the last days as information started to point to this individual, we started some surveillance and we were able to get some discarded DNA and we were able to confirm what we thought we already knew: that we had our man," said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. "It is fitting that today is National DNA Day. We found the needled in the haystack and it was right here in Sacramento."

The suspect in the "Golden State Killer" case is believed to have killed at least 12 people, raped at least 51 women and committed hundreds of burglaries in the 1970s and 1980s, terrorizing the area, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Prosecutors from Southern California also announced new charges against DeAngelo in cases linked to the serial killings and rapes.

In Ventura County, DeAngelo is being charged for the 1980 murders of Lyman and Charlene Smith. In Orange County, he is being charged in '80s murder and rape cases for Keith and Patrice Harrington, Manuela Witthuhn and Janelle Cruz.

The serial killer was also known as the "Original Night Stalker" and the "Diamond Knot Killer."

"It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history," Schubert said.

DeAngelo was described by neighbors as a "nice guy" occasionally prone to profane outbursts. He has been living in the Sacramento area for decades.

True crime writer Michelle McNamara's book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," which reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, has drawn new attention to the case.

McNamara, who died in April 2016 before the book was completed, was also the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, who helped finish the book.

Authorities annnounced a $50,000 reward for information in the case in June 2016.

The FBI said in 2016 that the suspect would be between 60 and 75 years old if still alive. The suspect was described as close to 6-feet tall, light brown hair, athletic build, with training or interest in the military or law enforcement, the New York Times reported.

If they’ve really caught the #GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him. Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark. pic.twitter.com/32EHSzBct5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Netowrk. All rights reserved.