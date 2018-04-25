Report: 'Golden State Killer' suspect arrested

A Middletown City Schools student was arrested Tuesday morning after making threats against the middle school on social media, school officials say.Full Story >
Evendale police have identified their officer and a motorist involved in a chase that ended in a fiery crash, killing the fleeing driver.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a critical missing man who was last seen early Wednesday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo and a local business saved more than 50,000 honeybees that have been inside a garage at least 25 years.Full Story >
The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.Full Story >
