Report: 'Golden State Killer' suspect arrested

A photo collage shows some of the victims of the Golden State Killer. (Source: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department/CNN)

After decades of mystery, a suspect has been arrested in the "Golden State Killer" case. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - After decades of mystery, a suspect in a serial killing case has been found, and authorities are expected to announce his arrest in a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, who was arrested at his Citrus Heights, CA, home and booked into jail, KTXL reported.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect is a former police officer.

Shelly Orio, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County District Attorney's office, confirmed to the New York Times that there had been a "major development" in the case.

The suspect in the "Golden State Killer" case is believed to have killed at least 12 people, raped at least 45 women and committed hundreds of burglaries in the 1970s and 1980s, terrorizing the area the Sacramento Bee reported.

The serial killer was also known as the "Original Night Stalker" and the "Diamond Knot Killer."

"It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history," Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

DeAngelo was described by neighbors as a "nice guy" occasionally prone to profane outbursts. He has been living in the Sacramento area for decades.

FBI and law enforcement officials were outside DeAngelo's home Wednesday morning.

RIGHT NOW: neighbors tell me Joseph James Deangelo, 72, has lived in this neighborhood for more than 30 years. Most describe him as active, relatively nice guy, would occasionally have cursing outbursts you can hear down the street. #EastAreaRapist #BREAKING @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/XFbSHVN787 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 25, 2018

He is listed in Sacramento County jail records as booked on two counts of murder.

True crime writer Michelle McNamara's book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark,"" which reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, has drawn new attention to the case.

McNamara, who died in April 2016 before the book was completed, was also the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, who helped finish the book.

Authorities annnounced a $50,000 reward for information in the case in June 2016.

The FBI said in 2016 that the suspect would be between 60 and 75 years old if still alive. The suspect was described as close to 6-feet all, light brown hair, athletic build, with training or interest in the military or law enforcement, the New York Times reported.

If they’ve really caught the #GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him. Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark. pic.twitter.com/32EHSzBct5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Netowrk. All rights reserved.