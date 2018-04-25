Former student arrested after threat to Middletown Middle School - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former student arrested after threat to Middletown Middle School

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

A former Middletown City Schools student was arrested Tuesday morning after making threats against the middle school on social media, school officials say.

Officials say the Middletown Division of Police was alerted to the threat around midnight Tuesday morning by a current student.

Police went to the former student's home, arrested him, and took him to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, officials say.

School officials say they considered the threat along with taking the advice of local law enforcement and decided not to call off school Tuesday or Wednesday.

The school said that they have policies and procedures in place to keep students and staff healthy and safe.

Officials ended their post with a reminder that if you see something, say something.

