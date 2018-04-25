School district change start times for all schools

The Forest Hills School District says they are changing their schools' start times.

Superintendent Scot T. Prebles says the board of education unanimously approved the administration recommendation to change the start times during their regular public meeting April 23.

The district says this change will better support student learning and wellness.

Here's a look at the new school start times that will begin with the 2018-2019 school year:

Anderson High School and Turpin High School - Begin at 8 a.m. dismiss at 2:40 p.m.

- Begin at 8 a.m. dismiss at 2:40 p.m. Nagel Middle School - Begin at 8:30 a.m. dismiss at 3:15 p.m.

- Begin at 8:30 a.m. dismiss at 3:15 p.m. Ayer, Maddux, Mercer, Sherwood, Summit, Wilson Elementary Schools - Begin at 9:15 a.m. dismiss at 3:45 p.m.

Officials say student pick-up and drop-off times from school buses will change along with the change in bell times as well.

The district says they plan to send out detailed information on bus routes and extracurricular activities in an upcoming summer letter.

Prebles said in his letter he's confident the research will result in improved student education experiences.

