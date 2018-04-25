Police: Be on the lookout for driver who tried to run over officers

Cincinnati Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over officers during an investigation.

Police say District Four Violent Crimes Squad was conducting an investigation in Walnut Hills on Hemlock Street when the suspect fled and tried to run over the officers.

Police believe the suspect is Darris Devon and say he was driving a gold, 2003, Honda Accord with tinted windows. They say the rear driver side window was broken.

The car was last seen heading south on Hemlock Street possibly toward Gilbert Avenue, police say.

Police said no officers were injured.