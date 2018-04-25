1 killed, trooper injured helping dogs on interstate

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say one person was killed and one trooper was critically injured in a crash as they tried to corral loose dogs.

Kentucky State Trooper Steven Dykes tells news outlets that Trooper Mickey Gonterman was called to an overpass on Interstate 71 for a report of loose dogs on the roadway Wednesday morning.

Police say a tractor-trailer hit a box truck as both commercial vehicles tried to merge lanes to avoid a slowed passenger vehicle. The box truck overturned, pinning the caller, who was killed. Gonterman was knocked off the bridge, falling 30 feet and suffering critical injuries. Both were walking along the shoulder when they were struck.

The box truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased caller has not been identified. The crash is under investigation.

