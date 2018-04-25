Nickelodeon reviving 'Double Dare' with 40 new episodes this summer

Derrik Lang, left, and Marc Summers attend the "Double Dare Live Streaming Event" held at Fluxx on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - It’s 2018, but in Hollywood, it might as well be the 1980s and 90s.

Networks have rebooted several sitcoms from that era in recent years. We’ve seen reboots of "Full-House," "Boy Meets World," "Will & Grace" and "Rosanne."

Apparently, networks aren't drawing the line at game shows. Nickelodeon is reviving its hit “Double Dare.”

The show, which originally ran from 1986 – 1993, will air 40 new episodes this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was briefly revived in as "Double Dare 2000."

The show featured teams squaring off in trivia and messy physical challenges to earn points. The team with the most points advanced to the even messier obstacle course that featured a hamster wheel, slime-filled tubes, a giant mouth and a giant-sized replica of a gumball machine.

It’s from an era in which sitcoms and game shows dominated television. Those looking for a break from today’s reality TV and talent shows are sure to enjoy the nostalgia.

Entertainment Weekly reported Marc Summers will not be returning as host.

Even so, the Hollywood Reporter reported the network promises blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today. They've also reported Nickelodeon wants to bring back it's hit sitcom "Clarissa Explains It All."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.