VIDEO: Walmart customer gets tired of waiting, gets on store intercom to ask for help

Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help. (Source: Forrest Hunter/Facebook)

(RNN) – Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands.

Forrest Hunter got tired of waiting for someone to help him at the Walmart in Lawrenceburg, KY, when he punched up the store’s intercom system and made a request.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods, please. I'm the customer," Hunter said.

The video of Hunter at the store’s sporting goods counter appears on his Facebook page.

It’s chalked up more than 2.8 million views since Friday. The video’s been shared 51,000 times.

Hunter did get the help he was looking for.

A Walmart associate came over and helped him.

"A guy walked up and asked if I? needed any help,” Hunter told WKYT. “I said, 'How’d you know?' Then I bought my hunting license.”

