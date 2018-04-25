Police: 125 videos, 170 pictures of child porn downloaded on man's computer

Boon County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Florence man for possession of child pron and drug charges Tuesday.

Officers say they went to the home of Nathan Gonzales, 39, on the 7700 block of Oakridge Court to serve an indictment warrant for drug charges along with a search warrant to look for images of child porn.

Detectives say they began investigating on April 5 when they learned a person in that home had been downloading the illegal images.

Many of the images downloaded show children as young as 6 months old up through pre-teen ages, police say. The images were downloaded between December 2017 and April 2018.

Police say computer software captured 125 videos and 170 pictures downloaded to Gonzales' IP address.

Detectives seized around 90 pieces of evidence from the home.

Gonzales is changed with possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Boone County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

