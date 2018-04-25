Chemical not found in treated water in West Virginia, Ohio

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says a little-studied chemical compound has not been found in treated drinking water that came from contaminated wells in Ohio and West Virginia.

The Parkersburg News & Sentinel reports the agency had requested Chemours to test the water at 10 private wells in Ohio and West Virginia, as well as four public systems, over concerns of GenX contamination. GenX was found in a North Carolina river last year, where it contaminated area drinking water.

The EPA posted the results of testing this week. The unregulated compound was found in untreated water in nine wells near Chemours' Washington Works facility, but wasn't detected in treated water.

GenX is used to make products like nonstick cookware, and has been linked to several forms of cancer in animal studies.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

