Judge denies request to remove AG from pension challenge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has denied a request to have Kentucky's attorney general disqualified from taking part in a lawsuit challenging a new law making changes to the state's pension system.
Media reports say Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday turned down the request by Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys to disqualify Andy Beshear from the case.
Bevin attorney Steve Pitt said Beshear couldn't provide legal advice to legislators on the pension measure and later file the lawsuit challenging the law.
Shepherd said Beshear did not have a conflict of interest and did not violate professional conduct rules that govern attorneys as Bevin alleged.
Now both sides will get down to the substance of the case. The next hearing is set for June. Beshear challenged the pension changes soon after Bevin signed the bill.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over officers during an investigation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over officers during an investigation.Full Story >
Next week the weather warms.Full Story >
Next week the weather warms.Full Story >
In honor of World Penguin Day, Newport Aquarium caretakers are rallying behind one of their own who is on the road to recovery from a medical defect.Full Story >
In honor of World Penguin Day, Newport Aquarium caretakers are rallying behind one of their own who is on the road to recovery from a medical defect.Full Story >
Boon County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Florence man for possession of child pron and drug charges Tuesday.Full Story >
Boon County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Florence man for possession of child pron and drug charges Tuesday.Full Story >
The Forest Hills School District says they are changing their schools' start times.Full Story >
The Forest Hills School District says they are changing their schools' start times.Full Story >