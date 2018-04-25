APNewsBreak: White nationalist's Ohio lawsuit ends

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - A lawsuit over white nationalist Richard Spencer's effort to speak at an Ohio college has been dropped.
A federal court filing Wednesday showed both Spencer's campus tour organizer and the University of Cincinnati have agreed to drop the case. No other details were available immediately.
A trial had been scheduled for next year in U.S. district court.
The school last October agreed to let Spencer speak, and his tour organizers had set a date in March. But they then sued in January over UC's security fee demand of nearly $11,000 that Spencer's attorney at the time called discriminatory and unconstitutional. The school later said that amount was a "mere fraction" of its expected costs.
Spencer calls his views "alt-right." He advocates a white "ethno-state" and espouses anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In honor of World Penguin Day, Newport Aquarium caretakers are rallying behind one of their own who is on the road to recovery from a medical defect.Full Story >
In honor of World Penguin Day, Newport Aquarium caretakers are rallying behind one of their own who is on the road to recovery from a medical defect.Full Story >
Boon County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Florence man for possession of child pron and drug charges Tuesday.Full Story >
Boon County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Florence man for possession of child pron and drug charges Tuesday.Full Story >
The Forest Hills School District says they are changing their schools' start times.Full Story >
The Forest Hills School District says they are changing their schools' start times.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over officers during an investigation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over officers during an investigation.Full Story >
A lawsuit over white nationalist Richard Spencer's effort to speak at the University of Cincinnati has been dropped.Full Story >
A lawsuit over white nationalist Richard Spencer's effort to speak at the University of Cincinnati has been dropped.Full Story >