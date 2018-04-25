APNewsBreak: White nationalist's Ohio lawsuit ends

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A lawsuit over white nationalist Richard Spencer's effort to speak at an Ohio college has been dropped.

A federal court filing Wednesday showed both Spencer's campus tour organizer and the University of Cincinnati have agreed to drop the case. No other details were available immediately.

A trial had been scheduled for next year in U.S. district court.

The school last October agreed to let Spencer speak, and his tour organizers had set a date in March. But they then sued in January over UC's security fee demand of nearly $11,000 that Spencer's attorney at the time called discriminatory and unconstitutional. The school later said that amount was a "mere fraction" of its expected costs.

Spencer calls his views "alt-right." He advocates a white "ethno-state" and espouses anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.

