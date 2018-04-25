The Latest: Peace activist behind Kucinich fee met Hamas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on former U.S. Rep. and governor candidate Dennis Kucinich's work with an organization sympathetic to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
The treasurer of an organization that paid former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) for a speech on Syria that's become an issue in Ohio's gubernatorial race says his own efforts toward Mideast peace have included meetings with terrorists.
Paul LaRudee is treasurer of the Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees. He says his work has included dealings with members of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, and individuals formerly associated with al-Qaida.
Kucinich lashed out at former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland Wednesday for "unfounded and inflammatory" attacks related to his accepting $20,000 in speaking fees from LaRudee's group last year.
Kucinich took issue with Strickland's allegation he was associating with "the most despicable people imaginable."
LaRudee said working with enemies or adversaries is the only way to make progress toward peace.
10:43 a.m.
Accusations are escalating in Ohio's Democratic primary for governor over former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich's (koo-SIH'-nich-ihz) work with an organization sympathetic to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Kucinich lashed out Wednesday against former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, a supporter of rival candidate Richard Cordray, for "unfounded and inflammatory" attacks that "grossly misportrayed" two Lebanese Christian donors who he said now fear for their safety.
Elie and Bassam Khawam helped facilitate Kucinich's 2017 trip to London to speak at what he characterizes as a peace conference.
Strickland last week said Kucinich was associating with "the most despicable people imaginable."
He criticized Kucinich for accepting and initially failing to report a $20,000 speaking fee from the pro-Assad Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees and demanded Kucinich disclose other similar contributions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
