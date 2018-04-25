Cincinnati-area school closes for cleaning after student's viral meningitis diagnosis

St. Martin of Tours School will be closed Thursday and Friday after a student was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

School officials posted to Facebook on Wednesday, saying the student is recovering, but students have been sent home or absent with similar symptoms in recent days.

According to the CDC, viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord. It is often less severe than bacterial meningitis, and most people get better on their own (without treatment). However, it’s very important for anyone with symptoms of meningitis to see a healthcare provider right away because some types of meningitis can be very serious, and only a doctor can determine if you have the disease, the type of meningitis, and the best treatment, which can sometimes be lifesaving.

Click or tap here to learn more from the CDC.

School officials say a cleaning company will come in this week to do a thorough disinfecting. The school is located at 3729 Harding Ave. in Cincinnati, near the intersection of Glenmore and Harrison avenues.

The full post can be read below:

St Martin School Families - We have made a One Call Now to everyone and you will be receiving a letter from me today regarding the recent illnesses at St Martin of Tours School. We have been in constant contact with the Hamilton County Health Department regarding the recent diagnosis of a student with Viral Meningitis. Please see the letter that was sent home on Monday and that is posted on Option C. I am happy to report that the student is recovering well and I ask for your prayers for their continued healing. The past few school days, we have had students sent home or absent with similar symptoms and we want to ensure the safety of all our students, families, and staff. After talking with Fr Terry and the Archdiocese, we have decided to take the precaution to close school tomorrow, Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27. Our cleaning company will be in to do a thorough disinfecting during that time. We also ask that the students do their best to stay away from one another as whatever virus we are dealing with is passed by direct contact with others (just as many viruses are). Due to the closure of school, we are sending home “blizzard bags” for each student. They will have work to do the next two days so we can count the hours and not have to add days on to the end of the year. The packets MUST be turned in on Monday, April 30 when we get back to school. If a student does not turn in their packet on Monday, they will be considered Absent - Unexcused for the two days we were out. As always, our first concern is always the safety and welfare of all of our students, families, and staff. I thank you for your understanding regarding this decision. Mr Fightmaster

