LIVE @ 7: The gigantic, most-excellent FOX19 NFL Draft pre-show

Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.

Before the first round kicks off on FOX19 NOW at 8 p.m., be sure to check out our draft pre-show at 7 p.m. on the FOX19 Roku channel, Amazon Fire app, or Facebook live. Mobile users: Watch the live pre-show at this link.

Who should the Bengals take? Joe and Jeremy will have a slew of guests on discussing exactly that:

  • Dave Lapham, Bengal Radio Announcer
  • Paul Dehner, Jr., Enquirer Bengals Writer
  • Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com Senior Writer

The program will also feature interviews with local draft hopefuls.

