Here's your definitive list of local NFL Draft hopefuls

The NFL Draft is here.

There are, well, a few local products you could classify as draft hopefuls. We've put together a list below:

HB Mike Boone, Cincinnati

OL Kendall Calhoun, Cincinnati

TE Tyler Cogswell, Cincinnati

CB grant Coleman, Cincinnati

OL Korey Cunningham, Cincinnati

LS Kyle Curtis, Cincinnati

DT Dion Dawson, Eastern Michigan (Western Hills HS)

G Jordan Diamond, Miami-Ohio

CB Jerrell Foster, Kent State, (Winton Woods HS)

WR Devin Gray, Cincinnati

CB Heath Harding, Miami-Ohio

S Carter Jacobs, Cincinnati

DT Lyndon Johnson, Cincinnati

WR Sam Martin, Miami-Ohio

OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)

LB Jaylin Minor, Cincinnati

OT Cole Mosier, Kentucky (Walton-Verona HS)

WR Jared Murphy, Miami-Ohio

OL David Niehaus, Cincinnati

OT Elijah Nkansah, Toledo (Mason HS)

S Davin Pierce, Cincinnati

TE Devin Pike, Wake Forest (Elder HS)

S Tony Reid, Miami-Ohio

WR Kayaune Ross, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)

TE Keith Rucker Jr., Georgia State (Moeller HS)

DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State (Moeller HS)

TE Liam Sallquist, Miami-Ohio

WR JaQuay Savage, Cincinnati

LB Tegray Scales, Indiana (Colerain HS)

HB Jeremy Scott, Ohio Dominican (Norwood HS)

TE Ryan Smith, Miami-Ohio

CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati

WR Michael Tucker, Thomas More (Mt Healthy HS)

LS Jon Vincent, Cincinnati

S Ryan Williamson, Buffalo (Colerain HS)

WR Austin Wolf, Akron (Lebanon HS)

QB Malik Zaire, Florida (Archbishop Alter HS)

