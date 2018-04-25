Here's your definitive list of local NFL Draft hopefuls - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Here's your definitive list of local NFL Draft hopefuls

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The NFL Draft is here.

There are, well, a few local products you could classify as draft hopefuls. We've put together a list below:

  • HB Mike Boone, Cincinnati
  • OL Kendall Calhoun, Cincinnati
  • TE Tyler Cogswell, Cincinnati
  • CB grant Coleman, Cincinnati
  • OL Korey Cunningham, Cincinnati
  • LS Kyle Curtis, Cincinnati
  • DT Dion Dawson, Eastern Michigan (Western Hills HS)
  • G Jordan Diamond, Miami-Ohio
  • CB Jerrell Foster, Kent State, (Winton Woods HS)
  • WR Devin Gray, Cincinnati
  • CB Heath Harding, Miami-Ohio
  • S Carter Jacobs, Cincinnati
  • DT Lyndon Johnson, Cincinnati
  • WR Sam Martin, Miami-Ohio
  • OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)
  • LB Jaylin Minor, Cincinnati
  • OT Cole Mosier, Kentucky (Walton-Verona HS)
  • WR Jared Murphy, Miami-Ohio
  • OL David Niehaus, Cincinnati
  • OT Elijah Nkansah, Toledo (Mason HS)
  • S Davin Pierce, Cincinnati
  • TE Devin Pike, Wake Forest (Elder HS)
  • S Tony Reid, Miami-Ohio
  • WR Kayaune Ross, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)
  • TE Keith Rucker Jr., Georgia State (Moeller HS)
  • DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State (Moeller HS)
  • TE Liam Sallquist, Miami-Ohio
  • WR JaQuay Savage, Cincinnati
  • LB Tegray Scales, Indiana (Colerain HS)
  • HB Jeremy Scott, Ohio Dominican (Norwood HS)
  • TE Ryan Smith, Miami-Ohio
  • CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati
  • WR Michael Tucker, Thomas More (Mt Healthy HS)
  • LS Jon Vincent, Cincinnati
  • S Ryan Williamson, Buffalo (Colerain HS)
  • WR Austin Wolf, Akron (Lebanon HS)
  • QB Malik Zaire, Florida (Archbishop Alter HS)

