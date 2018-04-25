Body cam footage shows foot pursuit through several neighborhoods

The Cincinnati Police Department has released body camera video from a November incident that drew out nearly two dozen officers to Western Hills. (Source: CPD)

On Nov. 11, CPD was searching for a man armed with a gun. He was reported to have a violent past and, on that night, was said to be suicidal.

Ledon Richardson, 46, was the man police were looking for. The Cincinnati man would send police cruisers on a chase across several neighborhood lines and through multiple police districts.

After the vehicle pursuit, Richardson would flee from his vehicle and send police on a short foot pursuit. Cincinnati police officers tried to use stun guns on Richardson without success before he was eventually arrested.

According to court records, Richardson has been found guilty of obstruction of official business and having weapons under disability. Those charges each came with three years of Community Control.

One of the complaints against Richardson says he was carrying a Celtec CNC Inc. 32 handgun and wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm due to his past felony convictions. The documents outline a history of convictions for domestic violence, felony possession of drugs, aggravated burglary, violating a felony protection order, aggravated armed robbery, and a couple felony weapons charges.

Richardson is due back in court the first week in May in reference to a resisting arrest charge that stemmed from the incident. Pretrial is scheduled for May 4.

