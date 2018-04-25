Police investigating 18 storage unit break-ins in Colerain Twp

Police say 18 units at the Public Storage on Colerain Avenue were broken into early Wednesday morning. (WXIX)

Police say 18 units at the Public Storage on Colerain Avenue were broken into early Wednesday morning.

An employee filed a police report Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if the suspect or suspects were caught on camera. FOX19 left a voicemail with the business to find out if their security cameras caught anything.

Chrissy Volz says someone from Public Storage called her to tell her she was one of the 18 people who had their unit broken into. Volz says her fiancé died tragically in November and her entire life is in that storage unit.

“I want whoever did this to know that we’re people too. We work hard for what we have,” said Volz, who now lives in Price Hill.

There is no word yet on a suspect or suspects. FOX19 will update the story as details develop.

