Authorities: 1 flown to hospital after Erlanger, Ky. shooting

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

At least one person was shot Wednesday evening in Erlanger, Ky.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Donaldson Highway. The scene is just off Interstate 71/75.

The victim was taken by air care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

