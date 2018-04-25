Former Middletown City Schools student arrested after social media threat

Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.

Authorities were alerted to the threat early Tuesday, according to the school's Facebook page.

District officials say they decided to continue with classes Tuesday and Wednesday, following the advice of police.

The district also says it's a good reminder that if you see something, say something.

