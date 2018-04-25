Former Middletown City Schools student arrested after social media threat

The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."Full Story >
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."Full Story >
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."Full Story >
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."Full Story >
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.Full Story >
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.Full Story >
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.Full Story >
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.Full Story >
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >