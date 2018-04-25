Former Middletown City Schools student arrested after social med - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former Middletown City Schools student arrested after social media threat

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: Middletown police Facebook page) File photo (Source: Middletown police Facebook page)
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.

Authorities were alerted to the threat early Tuesday, according to the school's Facebook page.

District officials say they decided to continue with classes Tuesday and Wednesday, following the advice of police.

The district also says it's a good reminder that if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly