Police: Man who fled crash scene held at gunpoint by homeowner

Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.

The suspect, Justin Howell, 25, was taken Wednesday to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said the incident began with a car wreck at the intersection of Toulon and Sheffield in Springfield Township around 2 a.m. At some point, police said Howell left the scene and broke into a home in the 500 block of Bessinger in Forest Park.

The homeowner was awakened and came down the steps to find Howell inside his house, police said.

“I got someone I don’t know in my house," the victim told a 911 operator.

Howell was inside the home and bleeding from his head, according to the 911 call made by the victim.

As the dispatcher is trying to get the information, there's a sound on the recording. The victim said he was assaulted by Howell and the suspect jumped out the window and went to the next house.

That neighbor heard the commotion and came down the steps and confronted Howell in his kitchen, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Howell is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

