Caught on video: Pit bull attacks woman on Subway

Authorities in New York City are searching for the owner of a dog after a woman was attacked by the animal on the subway. (Source: WCBS/CNN/Tansyi Kyng)

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/CNN) - It’s not unusual to find a dog on a train in New York City.

But riders say a pit bull attacking a passenger is beyond crossing the line.

"I am as outraged as anyone when I saw that,” MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said.

Lhota said the transportation authority and the New York Police Department are investigating the attack.

Passenger Tahysi Kyng recorded it with his phone. He said the pit bull went after a woman wearing a red jacket as she argued with its owner about the dog sitting on the bench next to her.

"She's like, ‘The dog don't belong on the seat.’ He's like, ‘I'm not moving my dog,’" Kyng said.

"He's jumping on her but she moves back. That's when he catches hold of her shoe and he was not letting go," said Denise Leon, who also witnessed the attack.

Lhota made no excuses when asked how the dog got on the train.

"There's no reason in the world why that dog was allowed on board, down to the platform on the train, but let alone, harassing one of my passengers."

MTA rules prohibit animals on mass transit unless they are enclosed in a container or are a licensed service animal, harnessed or leashed.

The NYPD and transit workers are responsible for enforcing the regulations. But riders have captured many instances where animals are easily getting on board without detection.

"It's not like a retriever or lab helping a blind person. I don't even know how a pit bull gets on the train," one subway rider said.

"I know the NYPD is focused on that now. I also know that our employees are aware of what the rules are," Lhota said.

In 2017, police issued 85 summonses to riders for having an unauthorized animal on a subway or bus.

Twenty riders have been busted so far this year. The penalty: A $25 fine, which some might say isn't much of a deterrent.

The NYPD said it is in contact with the woman who was attacked.

Copyright 2018 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.