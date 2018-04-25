A 9-year-old girl gave chase to her great-grandmother's thief

Kylene Demers warned the man who stole her great-grandmother's purse that they'll be caught. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

MANCHESTER, NH (WBZ/CNN) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who swiped a purse from an 83-year-old woman.

He was first chased down, though, by the victim's 9-year-old great-granddaughter, who did what she could to save the day in a brief pursuit on foot.

Now Kylene Demers is feeling a little uneasy, and she has every right to be. Monday afternoon she and her great-grandmother were robbed.

"Every time I go down the alley I'm looking behind myself like…" she said, gesturing behind her shoulders. "Because that person ran down the alley."

The two were just on their way back from lunch, and pulled into their driveway. Then they were accosted.

"At her home! In her driveway! In the daylight!" she said. "We go home, she steps right out of the car, one foot out, man comes running in, pulls the rest of her body out.

"Grabs her purse and starts to run. Starts to run, tries to get on a bike, falls to the ground. I start to chase him."

Kylene said her heart was beating fast.

"Oh yes it was. It was racing," she said. "I didn't even know what to say. I wanted my mom, that's pretty much all I wanted."

But she was brave for her great-grandmother.

"There's money in there, there's her driver license. She has some bank cards, stuff like that," she said. "Her phone was in there, so she had to get a new phone."

Kylene admitted she’s pretty proud of how she reacted.

"Yeah, I was happy about that. That was something I was pleased with myself," she said.

And she has a clear message for that suspect who got away.

"Give that back or they will find you and they will catch you," she said. "Every time somebody does something bad they will always catch you."

