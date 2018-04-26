Cincinnati passes 911 center plan after trapped teen's death

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati City Council has voted to infuse nearly a half million dollars into an emergency call center that's come under scrutiny after the failed response to find a teen who was trapped in a minivan and died despite twice calling 911.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the legislation approved on Wednesday comes after 16-year-old Kyle Plush died on April 10 while trapped in the back of a minivan in a school parking lot. The $454,500 plan to improve the Emergency Communication Center passed 8-0.
The ordinance calls for 11 new full-time positions to combat staffing shortages, better integration of city records and automation of security alarm system calls to separate them from 911 calls.
The money will come from the Department of Building and Inspections general fund.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
The SPCA Cincinnati is investigating the death of a pet after a Pleasant Ridge couple reported their dog died from eating rat poison.Full Story >
The SPCA Cincinnati is investigating the death of a pet after a Pleasant Ridge couple reported their dog died from eating rat poison.Full Story >
Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.Full Story >
Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.Full Story >
The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers.Full Story >
The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers.Full Story >