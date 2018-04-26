Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn his nomination. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(RNN) – Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician and President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn himself from the confirmation process after multiple allegations of improper behavior.

In a statement from the White House, Jackson said he did not expect to have to dignify "baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity." He called the claims against him false and fabricated, according to the Associated Press.

Jackson continues to serve as the White House physician. Trump nominated him to replace former VA Secretary David Shulkin, who was fired in March.

The president praised Jackson on a phone interview Thursday with "Fox and Friends," saying he would have done a great job.

Lawmakers found the nomination a surprising move, going from a role of doctor for one to a bureaucrat overseeing 360,000 staffers to take care of around 9 million U.S. veterans. And that was before accounts of questionable behavior on Jackson’s part emerged.

Jackson has been accused of recklessly prescribing medication, acting abusively toward colleagues and being intoxicated while on call – in one case being "passed out drunk in his hotel room" when his medical help was needed.

Once he was accused of getting drunk and wrecking a government vehicle. Another time he was accused of getting drunk and banging on the hotel room door of a female employee during an overseas trip.

Jackson was reportedly given the nickname "Candyman," for the way he handed out drugs, according to a summary report compiled by Democratic staff on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee released Wednesday. The report was based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s colleagues at the White House Medical Unit.

Jackson denied the allegations and had said he’s looking forward to "answering everybody’s questions." Trump said in his interview there would be "a big price to pay in Montana" for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who headed the committee report and is running for re-election.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday evening that Jackson met with the White House press team. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the meeting a "debrief" after Jackson met with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier Wednesday.

President Trump and his aides were discussing the possibility that Jackson could withdraw his nomination, though White House officials said the decision was Jackson’s to make.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee had set Jackson’s confirmation hearing for Wednesday, but indefinitely postponed the hearing after the allegations came out.

Jackson also served as the physician to presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas in 1995, the same year he began his active duty Naval service. He was chosen as the White House physician in 2006 while deployed in Iraq.

