Court won't return tigers, exotic animals to Ohio man's home

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Another court is denying an Ohio man's bid to have his six tigers and other exotic animals returned to his roadside sanctuary.

The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't overturn a lower court's decision that sided with the state, likely bringing an end to a three-year legal battle over the animals.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Kenny Hetrick's home near Toledo in a 2015 raid after officials said he ignored warnings that he needed a permit.

Ohio's agriculture department says it will begin to hand over permanent ownership of the animals to the sanctuaries where they're housed.

The state hauled away the animals and shipped them out of state under a law that came after an eastern Ohio man released dozens of his exotic animals in 2011.

