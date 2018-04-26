Jury awards $67M to ex-miners who used defective dust masks

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jury has awarded two former coal miners who filed a civil lawsuit claiming defective dust masks led to their debilitating black-lung disease $67.5 million in damages.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that $62.5 million of the total a Knott County jury awarded were punitive damages against the mask maker, 3M Co. The remaining amount is to compensate brothers Leslie and Michael Cox for past and future pain and suffering.
The verdict form says the 3M respirator was defective and unreasonably dangerous.
3M spokeswoman Lori Anderson says the company plans to appeal. An attorney for the brothers declined to comment.
Federal officials said black lung has caused roughly 78,000 deaths since the late 1960s and there has been a resurgence of it in recent years, especially in eastern Kentucky.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
The SPCA Cincinnati is investigating the death of a pet after a Pleasant Ridge couple reported their dog died from eating rat poison.Full Story >
The SPCA Cincinnati is investigating the death of a pet after a Pleasant Ridge couple reported their dog died from eating rat poison.Full Story >
Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.Full Story >
Middletown City Schools says a former student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against the middle school on social media.Full Story >
The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers.Full Story >
The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers.Full Story >