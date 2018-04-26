Former Cleveland councilman indicted on 26 misdemeanors

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Cleveland city councilman has been indicted on 26 misdemeanor charges for his votes on legislation awarding money to a design company that employed his wife.
Joe Cimperman said Wednesday that he accepts full responsibility for his actions and is not contesting the charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Cleveland.com reports the charges relate to votes from 2002 to 2015 that directed city money to a nonprofit company where his wife worked.
Cimperman, a Democrat, was first elected to the council in 1998. He resigned in 2016.
Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson issued a statement in support of Cimperman and said he is proud to call him a friend.
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
