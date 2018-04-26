Police shoot man dressed as ninja

A witness said a man dressed as a ninja was trying to get inside a courthouse. Police said he was armed with some sort of blunt object. (Source: KWQC/CNN)

DAVENPORT, IA (KWQC/CNN) – Two people were injured after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning in front of the Scott County Courthouse.

A witness said a man dressed as a ninja was trying to get inside. Police said he was armed with some sort of blunt object.

Two bailiffs approached the man right away.

From there, the situation escalated, leading the bailiffs to fire a gun and a "less-lethal" device.

The suspect then fled on foot and was soon arrested.

The suspect and a bailiff were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The bailiff who fired the gun was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with departmental policy.

But many questions remain. It’s still unclear what charges, if any, the suspect will face.

Ann St. Clair, a witness, said she was "scared to death" by the incident.

"We were coming in the courtroom because my daughter had court today," St. Clair said. "We walked in the doors, we seen this guy coming from across the street and he was … I swear he was dressed like a ninja in all white with, like, a stick coming out of his back that looked like a sword to me. We walked in the door and all of a sudden he just came running up to the doors behind us."

St. Clair said the man was yelling for someone in the courthouse to come outside, saying, "I’m going to get you!"

The investigation is being turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The Davenport Police Department is assisting.

Copyright KWQC via CNN. All rights reserved.