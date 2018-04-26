Police shoot man dressed as ninja

Senate panel expected to vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bill that has split Republicans.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt faces potentially make-or-break hearings on Capitol Hill, where he is expected to face questions about spending and ethics scandals that have triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.Full Story >
With cold weather coming to a close, many bird species are heading back north for the summer.Full Story >
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.Full Story >
