State auditor reviewing how Cincinnati 911 funds spent

The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent taxpayer money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

"We have just begun a preliminary review of how 911 funds were used following a complaint," Ben Marrison with Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, wrote in response to an email from FOX19 NOW.

He did not say who complained or explain which years are being examined.

Last year, the former director of Cincinnati's 911 center filed a federal lawsuit against the city manager at the time, Harry Black, and accused him of misusing 911 money.

The lawsuit filed by Cincinnati Police Captain Jeff Butler claims Black and other city officials were involved in a conspiracy “to retaliate against Captain Butler for challenging their blatant misuse of state tax funds which should have been utilized for emergency services and instead were unlawfully utilized for general Cincinnati budget purposes.

Specifically, the city used the state money to "pay salaries and for other general budget purposes."

Butler's suit also alleges Black misused federal Homeland Security grant money for emergency services. He began overseeing the city's 911 center in January 2016, but when he raised these concerns, Black retaliated by transferring him "with virtually no notice" on Jan. 1, 2017.

“City Manager Black’s abusive behavior toward (Butler) is merely one example of his pattern and practice of misuse of funds, abuse of power and retaliation against law enforcement officers who challenge Black’s unlawful behavior," his lawsuit states.

Once Butler was moved out from the 911 center, he was the commander of the police department's inspections section.

He went on to lead an audit of police overtime that questioned police overtime spending and alleged the agency went nearly $2 million over budget on it, which Police Chief Eliot Isaac denies, according to a March 7 memo he wrote Black.

"The department Finance Manager was never consulted or given the opportunity to verity figures in this audit," the chief wrote. "...the department has never gone over budget during my tenure."

The Auditor's Office conducts preliminary reviews to determine facts that could lead to a wider, full-blown investigation.

In general, the agency performs financial and performance audits of state and local agencies including school districts, cities and townships, to make sure officials aren’t wasting or misusing taxpayer dollars.

In 2015, Yost created the Public Integrity Assurance Team specifically to investigate government fraud. The team of forensic auditors, investigators and attorneys has decades of experience and working relationships with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels.

They receive hundreds of tips of alleged fraud each year, according to their website.

If it is determined a case falls under the authority of the Auditor of State’s Office and involves probable fraud, theft or non-compliance, it is sent to the Public Integrity Assurance Team for further review.

Cases that are not subject to the Auditor of State’s authority may be referred to other local, state or federal government agencies, prosecutors and law enforcement officers.

The agency already is conducting a special audit of the Metropolitan Sewer District, one launched in 2016 after Yost said he was "deeply troubled' by reports of unchecked sewer district spending related to MSD contracts signed with little oversight from either the city or Hamilton County.

That audit remains ongoing, Marrison said last week when we last checked on it.

The FBI also is looking into procurement practices at MSD.

Wednesday's announcement that Yost is now looking at the city's 911 spending came the same day Cincinnati City Council approved spending nearly a half a million dollars into the 911 center to hire more dispatchers and other employees and to try to improve service.

The 911 center came under fire two weeks ago when a 16-year-old Seven Hills School student died in his van even though he called 911 call twice pleading for help.

Kyle Plush suffocated after becoming pinned under the rear, third-row seat of a Honda Odyssey when he reached for his tennis gear the afternoon of April 10.

Three investigations are underway into Plush's death. That includes response by the 911 operators who took Kyle's calls and police officers who went to the school.

Police were unable to find Kyle. He was not found until more than five hours later, when his father went to the school and discovered his son's body in the vehicle.

