Baby born outside TN Waffle House soon after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV/CNN) – A new life came into the world just a few feet from where a gunman killed four people at a Waffle House.

A woman gave birth in a car right outside the restaurant hours after the deadly shooting Sunday.

Waffle House division managers Tommy Hughes and his wife Shebra Hughes said a man got out of his car next to the crime scene, screaming in Spanish in the pouring rain.

"He kept saying 'baby' over and over, so we were like, 'Oh my goodness, she's in labor!'" Shebra Hughes said. "So we go and we open the door, and there's already a baby."

Tommy Hughes credits his 14 years of military service for launching him into action, helping to clear the baby’s nose to help him breathe.

"Tommy, he was right in the middle, taking care of business," Shebra Hughes said. "He's very modest, but it was amazing how he reacted in a split second."

Shortly after, Nashville paramedic and firefighter Richard Felts arrived to help the new parents.

"People's lives were taken and one was brought to life right there in the same spot," Felts said.

The parents and their newborn were quickly taken to a hospital. The mother and her baby boy are now doing fine.

"It all kind of seemed surreal, but obviously we were just here to help the community out any way we could," Tommy Hughes said.

