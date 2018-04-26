Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry's wedding

Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
Forest Park police are investigating an assault after they say a man broke into an occupied home.Full Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesFull Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowFull Story >
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowFull Story >
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleFull Story >
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleFull Story >
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.Full Story >
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >